$550M port upgrade debate begins in South Carolina Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of South Carolina’s longest serving and most powerful senators have began their push to get the state to borrow $550 million to bring more technology and rail service to the port in Charleston.

They were met with skepticism from other senators who questioned whether the state should let a private company handle the upgrades and wanted more oversight of the State Ports Authority.

The up to $550 million would go for new rail lines to allow more containers to go straight from ships to trains.

It would pay for barges that could be controlled by technology to move containers from terminal to terminal and expand roads and add cranes.

The debate will likely go on for days.