HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – 57 animals have been seized after an animal neglect investigation near Nichols, according to Horry County Police Department’s Facebook.

On Wednesday June 14, Horry County Police received a community tip about possible animal neglect at a location off of Highway 57 in the Nichols area of Horry County, police said.

Two days later, officers served a search warrant of the residence and found evidence of animal neglect.

A total of 57 animals were seized and they include: a camel, dogs, guinea pigs, bunnies, horses, miniature ponies, donkeys, ducks, swans, chickens, seagulls, and a fox.

Loren McCutcheon, 57, of Nicholas, was charged with seven counts of ill treatment of animals, according to police.

McCutcheon has faced animal cruelty charges in other states. She was jailed in Pennsylvania in 2019 and in Florida in 2021.

On June 21, during an initial court appearance, McCutcheon gave up ownership of five dogs, seven chickens, and eight ducks to the Horry County Police Department, according to police.

All animals associated with the case are currently in the car of the Horry County Police Department.

Some animals currently reside at the Horry County Police Department -operated Horry County Animal Care Center, while others are being boarded at another location due to the specialized needs of their breeds/species, according to police.

Day-to-day shelter operations were not impacted by the seizure case, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

