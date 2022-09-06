SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The pattern of mass killings in South Carolina shows that most of those crimes have taken place inside the home, and not in public spaces, according to a database released by The Associated Press and Northeastern University.

In South Carolina, there have been 12 mass murders since 2006, in which at least four people were killed in a single incident, according to the database. 58 people died as a result of those murders.

The national data shows that throughout the country, mass killings are seven times more likely to be carried out in a residence or other type of shelter than in a commercial, real estate or entertainment venue, and roughly 10 times more likely to happen in a private spot than in a public open space.

The data also showed that victims of mass homicides are far more likely to be killed by a family member or acquaintance than by a stranger.

Horrific shootings in schools and public spaces such as movie theaters, grocery stores and shopping malls capture the nation’s attention, and most Americans believe this seemingly indiscriminate violence poses the greatest threat when it comes to mass carnage.

Despite high-profile mass killings in recent years, including in 2022, the incidence of such shootings remains flat over time.