UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – Six people were arrested in Union County after fleeing from a shooting that happened in Myrtle Beach on Saturday.

Horry County Police Department was investigating after shots were fired at local and state law enforcement officers while responding to a suspicious person complaint Saturday night.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified about the shooting and the fleeing suspects soon after the shooting.

Deputies were told the car was discovered by a license plate reader and was headed toward Union. The sheriff’s office was advised that the car was traveling on Jonesville-Lockhart Highway and headed towards Jonesville.

Deputies located the car and conducted a traffic stop and ordered all six suspects out.

A search warrant was executed and deputies found marijuana and items inside of the vehicle that were pictured in surveillance video during the shooting.

All six suspects were charged with simple possession of marijuana. Three juveniles were taken to Department of Juveline Justice.

Deputies arrested Wilshawn Owens, Tyair Cunningham and Chance Benson.

This investigation is ongoing and is being held for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.