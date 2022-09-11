LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six guns and a variety of drugs were seized after a warrant was executed on a Lancaster home, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

A search warrant was executed on a home on Poppy Lane in Lancaster last Friday, deputies said.

Lancaster residents Donna Caskey, 48, and Jonathan Roof, 43, were arrested and face multiple charges including drug distribution charges involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Two rifles, two shotguns, and two handguns were also seized. Caskey has a criminal history that prohibits her from gun possession.

Both suspects have been released after posting bonds, the sheriff said.