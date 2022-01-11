6 wacky South Carolina laws still on the books

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You are a law-abiding citizen…or so you think. With the 2022 legislative session kicking off on Tuesday, we took a look at some of the wacky South Carolina laws that are still technically on the books.

Pinball Wizard

According to the Juvenile Justice Code in the SC Code of Laws, it is technically unlawful for a person under the age of eighteen to play a pinball machine. But fear not minor pinball fans! The law is nullified, meaning it cannot be enforced, but it is still on the books.

Proposal Promises

Better think twice about that proposal! In South Carolina, it is illegal to seduce someone by promising to marry them. So, technically if you promise to marry someone, that marriage legally has to take place. The law reads: “A male over the age of sixteen years who by means of deception and promise of marriage seduces an unmarried woman in this State is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, must be fined at the discretion of the court or imprisoned not more than one year.

Work-free Sundays

This one might be hard to believe considering most people have probably worked a Sunday shift. That is because while it is technically unlawful to engage in “worldly work, labor, and business” on a Sunday, numerous exceptions have been codified in recent years.

No Sunday sales

You might have already known that it is illegal to sell alcohol on a Sunday according to state law, but did you know you cannot technically sell most other items either? Clothing, appliances, tools, jewelry, musical instruments, and more are all prohibited from being sold.

Home Sweet Home

Did you recently move in with a significant other? Well, you might be breaking the law. According to South Carolina law, it is unlawful for unmarried persons to live together or be physically intimate. Listed as “Adultery and Fornication,” breaking this law is punishable by a fine and possible jail time.

“I challenge you to a duel”

Find another way to settle your differences because in South Carolina it is illegal to challenge someone to or accept a duel. The South Carolina Code of Laws states: “It is unlawful for a person to challenge another to fight with a sword, pistol, rapier, or any other deadly weapon or to accept a challenge.”