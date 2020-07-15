6-year-old SC boy headed to National Motocross Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 6-year-old from South Carolina is heading to the National Motocross Championship.

Brentlee Latimer will compete with more than 40 other elite children from across the country.

His father says he is the only kid from South Carolina in his age group to make it to nationals. Brentlee says each time he hits the dirt, his mind is on winning the big title.

“I think about when I won like a different race,” said Brentlee Latimer. “Like when I won something else and then I actually win the race.”

Chancey Latimer, Brentlee’s father, said “I get emotional sometimes thinking about it, just because seeing how far he’s come. But like I said, he’s at his peak right now and I couldn’t be more proud to see his work.”

The Amateur National Motocross Championship starts August 3rd in Tennessee.