600 grams of heroin, $62k seized in drug bust near Myrtle Beach, 5 arrested

5 arrested in drug bust near Myrtle Beach (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department and J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department (HCPD) seized about 600 grams of heroin, $62,307 and arrested five people in a drug bust near Myrtle Beach, the department announced Tuesday.

The arrests were made April 28 after a drug investigation. A search warrant was served on Beach Walk Place, HCPD said.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with:

Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 25, of Florence: Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts) Trafficking cocain, 10-28 grams Possession with intend to distribute cocaine base Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more

Maura Rhea Bomar, 32, of Myrtle Beach: Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Possession with intent to distribute cocaine base Trafficking heroin, 28 grams or more Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams

Julia Kathryn Roberts, 37, of Myrtle Beach: Distribution of cocaine Possession with intent to distribute heroin Distribution of heroin

Nathan Ledford, 38, of Myrtle Beach: Possession of schedule 1-5 drugs Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams Distribution of heroin Distribution of cocaine

Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 28, of Myrtle Beach: Trafficking heroin, 14-28 grams (2 counts) Trafficking heroin, 4-14 grams Trafficking cocaine, 10-28 grams Distribution of heroin Distribution of cocaine



Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Maura Rhea Bomar (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Julia Kathryn Roberts (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Nathan Ledford (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Elizabeth Halie Bennett (Courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department

