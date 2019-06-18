Skip to content
South Carolina News
South Carolina woman accused of sending 200 harassing messages
Group will fly Confederate flag on Statehouse grounds this month
Government shutdown looms in Williamsburg County
Protesters to rally outside Lindsay Graham’s office amid reports of inhumane conditions at migrant detention facilities
2 charged after drugs, money seized in Horry County
Tuition dropping next year for USC School of Law
BREAKING: Coroner IDs child fatally struck in church parking lot
18-month-old dies after being struck in Florence County church parking lot
20-year-old Clemson student dead after fall from roof, police say
Investigation underway after remains found in Upstate South Carolina
2019 Miss South Carolina Teen crowned
South Carolina gold rush? Possible BILLIONS of dollars in gold sparks discussion of mine expansion
Temporary golf carts are not allowed on Folly Beach
Study shows South Carolina facing an EMT shortage
News Across the Lowcountry
Charleston
Berkeley
Dorchester
Georgetown
Colleton
High Wire Distilling Co. announces expansion, will create 45 new jobs
Motorist discovers deceased male body in downtown Charleston
Who is responsible for the Shem Creek dock collapse?
Bridge maintenance to impact traffic in James Island
Police responding to reported shooting in Downtown Charleston
16 coastal communities and small businesses oppose seismic blasting
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office takes over animal control duties
Berkeley County swimming spots reopen, bacteria levels much lower
Timberland High School band to perform at National Independence Day parade
Tricounty Link launches real-time bus tracking app
Sheriff: 4 suspects apprehended in pillowcase robberies
Deputies searching for bulldozer stolen from a Goose Creek construction site
Summerville man’s trailer stolen for 2nd time
Town of Summerville to host Blood Drive with the American Red Cross
Trident to wrap up women’s and children’s services in North Charleston
Ribbon Cutting for the Rollins Edwards Community Center
Tricounty Link launches real-time bus tracking app
Atlantic Packaging expanding operations in Dorchester County
A new fire station for the Big Dam Swamp Community
16 coastal communities and small businesses oppose seismic blasting
Searching for solutions to traffic congestion on U.S. 17 in Georgetown County
Lowcountry online high school grad is headed to Purdue University this fall
Puppies in training with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff: Penalties for golf cart violations have changed
Colleton County teen critically injured in crash, airlifted to Trident Hospital
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Charleston Highway Thursday afternoon
Authorities investigating suspicious fire in Colleton County
Cottageville PD to host Crime Watch meeting on Thursday
Police: Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Walterboro
Deputies: Men caught on camera dumping approx. 30 tires in neighbor’s yard
Your guide to 4th of July in the Lowcountry
Twenty people fall into Shem Creek after dock collapses
South Carolina gold rush? Possible BILLIONS of dollars in gold sparks discussion of mine expansion
Exploring America’s only Tea Plantation
