7 charged after alleged abuse at SC assisted living center

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — State police in South Carolina say seven people have been arrested following allegations that a resident was abused at a state-operated assisted living facility.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says two people were charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult following an incident that occurred May 3 at Pee Dee Regional Center.

It says five others were charged with failing to report abuse. The center is operated by the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs in Florence County.

A statement didn’t say what occurred, but the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs says none of the seven currently work at the center.