8 arrested in Horry County prostitution case

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested eight people for prostitution in the Myrtle Beach area.

On Tuesday, police used multiple online resources to contact people offering prostitution services and set up appointments to meet at a local hotel, according to authorities.

Upon meeting the people there, officers arrested the people for prostitution, according to police.

The following individuals were arrested during the operation. Police say they each live in the Myrtle Beach area:

  • Angela Reid, 25
  • Crystal Snelgrove, 40
  • Stephanie Walker, 40
  • Amber Medlin-Anderson, 34
  • Tammi Cole, 42
  • Montoya Moore, 42
  • Kathryn McCormick, 28
  • Angelica Short, 24

Snelgrove was also arrested for an outstanding warrant (NCIC).  Moore will also be charged with resisting arrest and  McCormick will also be charged with an additional drug offense.

