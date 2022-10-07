SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind (SCSDB) received a special, handmade gift from a community member this week.

Julia “Judy” Pitts, 82, visited the school on Tuesday and delivered more than 170 hats that she had crocheted during the pandemic. Pitts said she wanted to ensure each student had a hat to keep them warm as temperatures begin dropping.

“I’ve been crocheting for over 50 years,” she said. “During the pandemic, I made lots of hats with all sorts of designs and characters kids love, and when I was thinking through places I could donate them to, the students at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind came to mind.”

Each hat features a unique design. Some examples include yellow with red pom poms, grey with pizza patches, and in the shape of different animals such as pigs and bears.

“The SCSDB Foundation is so grateful to Judy for thinking of our students this time of year,” Executive Director of the SCSDB Foundation Sam Hook said. “Smiles have been delivered all across campus because of these handmade hats.”

Judy Pitts pictured with donated hats (Credit: SC School for the Deaf and Blind)

The SCSDB offers educational programs for deaf and blind students in pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade at the main campus in Spartanburg and specialized vision and hearing services in school districts and communities throughout the state.