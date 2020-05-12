88-yr-old SC man has boat stolen, builds new one himself

CONWAY, S.C. (CNN Newsource, WPDE) – A South Carolina man recently lost his wife of 69 years and goes fishing to help take his mind off things.

But in November Henry Roberts’ boat was stolen. So, he decided to build a new one himself.

“I had a factory-built boat, and somebody wanted it worse than I did, they stole it,” he said. “So, I decided I’d build me one myself this time.”

Roberts went on to say, “I’ve worked on it for about a week and I’ve got it pretty much built all except for some trimming on it. I didn’t want to put that much money in another one because I know I’m 88-years-old and I ain’t got much longer to use a boat.”

“So, I decided I’d get out here and build me one. When I come out here now to work on it, I can’t work but maybe an hour or a couple hours and have to go in and rest a minute, come back and work some more. When I get it trimmed, I’ll file it and smooth it like this here all the way around. Then I’ll paint it and go catch a fish.”