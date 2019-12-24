89 year old woman graduates from CCU

Courtesy of: CCU Chanticleers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Among the hundreds of individuals who graduated from Coastal Carolina University during Fall 2019 Commencement was Doris Glass.

What makes Doris stand out from all the others is that she just turned 89.

Now holding her degree in interdisciplinary studies, Doris is making plans to pursue a master’s degree in writing at CCU.

Doris said the applause she was given was not for her as a person, “not me as a person, but the idea older people can go back to school.”

And she made it all sound so simple, “The harder I studied, the more As I got.”