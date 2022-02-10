9 SC hospitals break price transparency rule, report finds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nine hospitals in South Carolina are not fully complying with a federal law requiring price transparency, a new report from an advocacy group found.

Patients Rights Advocate surveyed 1,000 hospitals nationwide to determine which were complying with a Trump-era measure that requires hospitals to disclose standard prices of items and services.

The report found that only 14% of hospitals were fully complying with the rule since it took effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Roughly 38%, including the fully compliant, posted at least sufficient price information, but failed to meet additional requirements such as rates broken down by insurer and plan. More than 60% did not post sufficient information.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of hospitals remain non-compliant after more than a year has passed since the Hospital Price Transparency rule took effect,” Cynthia Fisher, Founder and Chairman of PatientsRightsAdvocate.org said. “Hospitals’ omission of price information in advance of care blocks consumers from benefiting from knowing the competition, seeking fair and equitable prices, and having the choice to lower their costs.”

Roper Hospital was the only hospital in South Carolina to be found in compliance with the price transparency law.

The following hospitals were not fully compliant:

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System – Greenville

Colleton Medical Center

Grand Strand Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center

McLeod Regional Medical Center

MUSC Health University Medical Center

Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Spartanburg Medical Center

Trident Medical Center

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is the agency that officially monitors price transparency compliance.

Hospitals found to be non-compliant can be issued a warning, a request for a corrective action plan, and face monetary penalties. Monetary penalties start at $300 per day for hospitals with 30 or fewer beds and rise by $10 per day for each additional bed. The maximum penalty is $5,500 per day.

The agency has issued warnings but has not issued any monetary penalties to date.