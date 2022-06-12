COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State election officials say more than 91,000 votes have already been cast in South Carolina for Tuesday’s primaries.

The state Election Commission says nearly 80,000 of those votes were cast during the state’s new early voting period.

That data doesn’t include votes cast Friday — the final day of early voting.

Election officials say an additional 12,700 absentee votes have been received as of Thursday morning.

The 80,000 early votes would be about 13% of the votes cast in the 2018 midterm primaries, which included a highly-contested Republican governor primary.

Another factor that could lower turnout at the polls Tuesday is record heat.

Highs are forecast to be 100 degrees Fahrenheit or above across much of the state with the humidity making it feel several degrees hotter.