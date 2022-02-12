Sumter couple charged with human trafficking out on bond, SLED says

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) say that a couple arrested and charged with human trafficking was released on bond.

According to SLED, Will Fullwood and his girlfriend, Tina Mae Epps were both booked into Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on charges including trafficking in persons, victims under age 18.

SLED spokesperson Ryan Alphin says that Fullwood and Epps were both released on bond.

Fullwood was initially charged with contributing to the delinquency of minor and unlawful conduct towards a child before being transported to the detention center and served with the trafficking in person warrant.

A request for SLED to investigate was made by the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

SLED also connected with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations, officials say.