CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- We have all heard that a dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and that is largely true as years of inflation have pushed the cost of living up across the United States.

But exactly how far does a dollar — or rather one million of them — go in 2023? It depends on where you live.

A $1 million nest egg will last you 19 years, 11 months, and one day in South Carolina, assuming you live a moderate lifestyle, according to a November analysis by GoBankingRates on retirement savings.

That figure is based on an estimated annual cost of $4,019.02 for groceries, $10,450.41 for housing, $3,094.49 for utilities, $3,958.38 for transportation, and $6,374.61 for healthcare.

The analysis found that the Palmetto State ranked 31st out of 50 states when it comes to making a million last. The money would run out the quickest in Hawaii at 10 years and three months but could last nearly 23 years in Mississippi.

The cost of living in South Carolina is approximately 6 percent lower than the national average, according to RentCafe. The priciest city in South Carolina is Hilton Head Island while the cheapest major city is Anderson.