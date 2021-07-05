Popular Bluffton Artisan Market returning July 11 with numerous local artisans

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Bluffton’s next Artisan Market is set for July 11, from 12 P.M. to 4 P.M., and will be held at Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Road.

The Bluffton Artisan Market is family-friends featuring local artisans and live music.

The shopping event takes place almost every second Sunday at Burnt Church Distillery.

Here’s a list of artisans that will be participating:

Bluffton Candles

Sun Dog Pet Products

True South RH

BP Custom Carbon Furniture

Woodsman’s Wife

Cottonwood Soap Company

KODA Designs

Fire and Pine

Palmetto Kettle Corn

Raymonda Ceramics

Mystic Mates Pillows

Moonlight Crow Creation

Fabula Collective

Finch Sign and Design

“The Bluffton Artisan Market was created as a platform to bring makers and the community together. The positive response has been overwhelming,” says Katie Silva, founder of Lowcountry Made. “Our community is so supportive of each other and it’s been exciting to see these creative businesses thrive.”

The second Bluffton Artisan Market is scheduled for July 17 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. at Martin Family Park.