A breakdown: South Carolina prisons impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed correctional facilities that only tested inmates with COVID-19 symptoms initially under counted the number of inmates with the virus.

Another study found strict rules surrounding the intake of prisoners dramatically reduced the spread of the virus.

Right now, the South Carolina Department of Corrections is not taking new inmates because of the pandemic. We looked at the COVID-19 number at South Carolina prisons, which revealed the following:

Since mid-March, nearly 1,400 inmates have tested positive. Of those, 507 are now clear.

395 staff members have tested positive with 295 now clear.

This included 99 inmates and 26 staff members with COVID-19 at Lieber Correctional. 20 inmates and 20 staff members there are now clear of the virus.