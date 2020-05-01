A brewery in South Carolina will be dumping 17 kegs this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/NBC News) – Many breweries in South Carolina are feeling the negative impact of the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liability Brewing Company in Greenville began dumping out about 17 kegs of beer that are no longer fresh.

The brewery’s owner says they’ll have to dump out about 270 kegs of beer over the next 90 days if sales don’t pick back up.

That means they’d essentially be losing up to $70,000 worth of beer.

The brewery industry was growing at a fast pace in South Carolina before the pandemic and shutdown.

The executive director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild says many breweries will be forced to shut their doors if these current conditions continue.

That’s why the guild and breweries want the state government to give them more options.

“80-percent of our members told us that they didn’t think without further help from the government they’d last more than three months,” said Brook Bristow with the South Carolina Brewery Guild Executive Director.

“We think that if they would allow home delivery as well as suspend the 288 ounce per person, per day limit, then that would help as well,” said Kathy Horner, owner of Liability Brewing.

According to the South Carolina Brewers Guild, the brewing industry supports about 5,000 jobs and has an $800 million impact on the state.