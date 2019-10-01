A ceremony to honor victims of domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – For 22 years, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office has sponsored the “Silent Witness ceremony” to honor the memory of those who lost their lives as a result of domestic violence in the previous year.

During the ceremony, Attorney General Alan Wilson will call the names of 2018 fatal domestic violence victims. Family members, friends, or volunteers will then carry a life-sized silhouette representing the victim to the State House steps.

A bell will be rung once for each victim. We’re told victim advocates, faith leaders, and a survivor of domestic violence will all make special remarks.

South Carolina ranks sixth in the nation for the numberof homicides caused by domestic violence. Dee Norton, a child advocacy group in Charleston, says abuse typically happens silently in the home and bringing it into the light could change a life.

"There are resources out there for families who want to break this cycle and events like silent witness and domestic violence awareness month may help one family. If it helps one family, it's worth it." - Beverly Hutchinson, Dee Norton Director of Development and Marketing





Last year’s ceremony remembered 40 men and women from across the state who lost their lives in 2017. Today’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m.