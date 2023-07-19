MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A cyclist in Charleston made the three-day journey across South Carolina to raise funds and awareness for the research, care, and support efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The organization reports an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s this year.

William Sweezy pedaled 255 miles in the summer heat July 14-16 during the Ride to End Alz.

“I did all kinds of crazy, you know, athletic stuff and riding a bike was one of those,” said Sweezy.

Although he admits that he must now train for the annual event, the journey is more than a joy ride. For Sweezy, like many others, there is a special cause behind the cruise.

He first participated in the cross-state journey at age 47 back in 2009 and 15 years later he is still participating in the annual event.

Like many cyclists he rides in remembrance of his mother who he describes as a great mom, woman, and artist.

Sweezy traveled from the Upstate of South Carolina to the Charleston coast participating in a group ride.

“It’s amazing the camaraderie,” said Sweezy, who like every cyclist participating in the event is affected in some way.

“It’s a very frustrating thing to see your loved one be debilitated in that way,” said Sweezy.

One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or Dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Sweezy’s mother passed away from the disease at 89 years old. “87 years of age is when she started really having the problems and had some heart issues that caused the dementia, vascular dementia. So, it’s less oxygen to the brain,” said Sweezy.

“The end result is kind of the same, that it debilitates their life and their ability,” said Sweezy who hopes heath experts race to find a cure.

“Just a great person and, you know, was everything to me,” said Sweezy who plans on participating in the event next year.

The Alzheimer’s Association has raised over $1.2 million during the fundraising event.

You can participate in another event with the organization. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, October 28th at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on 360 Fishburne Street in Downtown Charleston.