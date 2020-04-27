A South Carolina 10-year-old is teaching kids to cook on YouTube during quarantine

GREER, S.C. (WYFF/NBC News) – stuck at home, and running out of things to do? A 10-year-old in South Carolina is using her time social distancing to become a YouTube cooking star!

“Hey guys, this is Zoe, and welcome to another episode of ‘Kids Cooking with Zoe‘”

10-year-old Zoe Giles is giving direction for tasty bites in her newly created YouTube show.

“Today we’re going to be making my uncle Matt’s famous seasoned popcorn.”

Giles is teaching her peers how to cook, providing a fun thing to do while kids spend more time at home.

“Just so they can make their own cool creations with food,” said Zoe of her YouTube channel.

Zoe’s parents are the support cast and crew.

“I think it’s pretty fitting that she loves to cook, because one of the only problems that we’ve ever had with her is her sneaking food. So, she loves food,” said mom Erin Giles.

“What I like about these cupcakes is that they’re super, super good,” said Zoe about one of her creations.

And to make sure the recipe’s come out well… “Now it’s time for my professional taste tester.” Zoe’s little brother Max gives the food a taste.

“Rating from one to 10,” she asked. “10,” he said.

Zoe’s excited to get families and kids into the kitchen. She hopes to one day use her cooking skills to provide for the homeless, working to bring compassion and fun into the kitchen.