COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – AARP on Thursday launched an online resource designed to protect veterans from scams.

There are nearly 400,000 veterans and active-duty service members across South Carolina. According to AARP, “veterans, active-duty service members, and their families are 40% more likely to lose money to scams and fraud than the civilian population.”

AARP said the most common scams to target veterans include benefits scams, healthcare scams, and military-service specific scams, like fake veterans’ charities.

The AARP Veterans Fraud Center provides a handbook on how to spot a scam as well as a fraud watch network hotline and a scam-tracking map.

The resource also helps connect veterans that have fallen victim to scams with support groups to help navigate the fallout.

