AARP SC host coronavirus telephone town hall to discuss family caregiving during pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – AARP of South Carolina will be hosting the fourth coronavirus telephone town hall to discuss the challenges with family caregiving amid the pandemic.

The free, live Q&A will feature nationally recognized experts and will contact over 100,000 older South Carolinians to discuss their challenges with family caregivers.

AARP research shows that there are over 700,000 family caregivers in South Carolina providing over 600 million hours and over $7 billion of unpaid caregiving services each year.

This means that roughly 1 in 7 South Carolina residents are caring for a family member providing a combined value larger than the revenues of the biggest companies in South Carolina and all while working other jobs.

The pandemic has created new challenges and stresses for these caregivers from separation from family members to navigating telehealth.

AARP wants to use the telephone town hall to share information and resources to help people navigate through these challenges and to encourage them through this rough time.

Top experts who will be joining Teresa Arnold, State Director, will include Amy Goyer, an author, speaker and consultant specializing in aging and families, Dr. Jonathan Knoche, SC DHEC Epidemiologist, and Stephanie Blunt, Director of Lowcountry Area Agency on Aging.

The telephone town hall will be Friday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Due to social distancing, the panelists will connect to the call from their respective locations.

You can join the call by telephone at 877-226-8493 or watch the livestream on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/aarpsc.