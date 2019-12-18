Abandoned couch becomes Christmas symbol in South Carolina

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – An abandoned couch has become a symbol of the holiday season in South Carolina.

This couch, hanging out in a vacant lot in Little River, is becoming more and more festive. Residents have taken it upon themselves to decorate the piece of furniture for the Christmas season.

Sitting next to Santa is a snowman and a penguin, there’s even a Christmas tree right beside it!

Resident Paul Jamar said he first noticed the couch over a week ago – all alone in the field.

“We noticed the couch, that it was abandoned here and a friend of mine, Jen, she shared a story about a Christmas weed that was back in her hometown of Toledo, Ohio and how people just started decorating it,” said Jamar. “So, we thought it would be funny how if somebody started decorating the, you know, the couch — two days later, sure enough, somebody started decorating the couch.”

He continued, “As time went on, another day, more stuff showed up. So, we added our touch to it, you know, some stockings and garland and stuff. Since the last time I saw it two days ago, people have added some more stuff. It’s kind of interesting, I don’t know, odd little tradition, but it’s kind of cool.”