COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- After debating for more than 12 hours, South Carolina House lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday to continue discussion on proposed six-week abortion ban.

The SC House is taking up an amended version of the Senate bill as part of the special legislative session called for Governor Henry McMaster last week.

The measure — S.474. — would ban abortion when an ultrasound detects cardiac activity, around six weeks and before most people know they are pregnant. It would included limited exceptions.

Democrats filed nearly 1,000 amendments ahead of Tuesday’s special session in an effort to prolong the bill’s passage even after Republicans invoked rules limiting debate.

“We have no intention of pulling any amendments,” Rep. Beth Bernstein (D-Richland) said during a press conference Tuesday. “We are going to make it hurt if they are going to force this on us.”

Tuesday’s session began around noon and stretched into the night with debate coming to close around 2:00 a.m. During that time, lawmakers rejected more than 100 amendments.

Several hundred amendments were ruled out of order for being “dilatory,” meaning they were either duplicates or found to be intentional attempts to delay the process.

The debate comes as neighboring North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature successfully overrode the Democratic governor’s veto on Tuesday night to ban most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.