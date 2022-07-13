COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Abortion providers in South Carolina on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to block a recently reinstated law that prevents women from getting an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

The Fetal Heartbeat Law makes it illegal for women to get abortions once a heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for circumstances such as a threat to the mother’s life and rape or incest. It took effect shortly after the United States Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion a constitutional right.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, Greenville Women’s Clinic, and two physicians filed the most recent lawsuit, claiming the Fetal Heartbeat Law “violates South Carolinians’ constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection by banning abortion, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.”

Two of the plaintiffs — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic — have long been embroiled in the fight against the legislation. Shortly after its passage in 2021, they filed a lawsuit claiming the law was not compliant with federal law set in place by Roe v. Wade. A federal district court and federal appeals court agreed, blocking the ban and upholding the injunction as the legal fight played out.

That hold was removed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which put the question of abortion rights back in the hands of each individual state.

The plaintiffs are asking for “a temporary restraining order” on enforcement of the law so that they can continue to provide safe abortion services while litigation takes place.