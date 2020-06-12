Accelerate Ed planning guidelines for 2020 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Accelerate Ed members met virtually Thursday morning to go over the list of recommendations the group has been working on over the past few months for the 2020 school year.

The final list of recommendations will have to be adopted by all school districts across the state.

The task was divided into three different groups to help try and determine what the 2020 school year is going to look like.

Scott Turner, of the Accelerate Ed Task Force, says, “We’re trying to balance the needs of working parents who may not have the option of not staying home from work and the health and safety of students whether they be home or in our buildings.”

The buildings and students services subgroup is recommending schools have personal protection equipment for teachers, a full time nurse and enhanced cleaning procedures.

When it comes to classroom time, the instruction subgroup is recommending schools focus on core lessons students need to learn in case the semester is shortened.

The group is proposing three learning models.

“For Plan A we go back to school as normal with safety precautions, Plan B is a hybrid of some sort an A-Day and B-Day we don’t know how that will look just yet, and then Plan C is we go back to complete remote learning,” said Sherry East, Accelerated Ed Task Force.

The third subgroup looked at a school’s operations and how day to day routines need to change.

Things like restricting students to eating in classrooms, limiting class changes, and where you drop off and pick up your child will also change.

“Instead of having a whole bank of doors where students can choose where they enter, they may have several entrances you may be limited to the number of places you can enter, because they’re designated as entry points where others are designated as exit points,” said Turner.

It is important to note these recommendations are based on current guidelines from the CDC and DHEC and could change as new data and information becomes available.

These recommendations give districts some flexibility because the number of students, the number of buildings and the size of buildings vary from district to district making a one size fits all approach impossible.