Accelerate SC releases recommendations for spending federal pandemic funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s top leaders are brainstorming how to spend the $8.8 million given to the state by the American Rescue Plan Act to help pull us out of the pandemic. It was a reunion of sorts for Accelerate SC, the organization that was formed to fight the impacts of COVID-19.

Governor McMaster said earlier this month that he wanted the funds to have a lasting effect, as opposed to being a temporary expenditure.

Accelerate SC agrees.

The group is focused on expanding the state’s biggest economic drivers, taking a look at the eight topics from the S.C. Ports Authority, to the Workforce Development/Retraining, Agribusiness/Agriculture, Non-Profit Relief Fund Program, Education Initiative, Tourism, Law Enforcement/Emergency Management, and the Business Grant Program Update.

The ports did well during the pandemic, as quarantine led to more reliance on the shipping industry.

Pam Lackey, a South Carolina Ports Authority Board Member and member of Accelerate SC said, “what we all thought might happen—didn’t happen during the pandemic, in fact, people started ordering more stuff”.

Now, the ports are looking to expand, which could cost $350 million with projects that include their naval base facility and additional container barge infrastructure.

Also considered, a request to continue the Workforce Development/Retraining program for 3 years at $12 million a year. The program ultimately grants scholarships and covers the cost of training for critical workforce areas.

James Burns, the Chairman for Accelerate SC said this program, “is creating jobs, this is people going into jobs, this is people going into high demand jobs and by all accounts has been a very successful program”.

While specific topics and programs were discussed, so was a general fund to set aside in case another economic or health crisis arises.

Burns went on, “right now, our economy is smoking right—18 months, 24 months from now, we may run into some hiccups along the way…having some funds that we can deploy to the emergency unemployment insurance trust fund so that rates aren’t raised on businesses at a time when moving the way it is is something that can be looked at”.

While none of the recommendations are yet set, we will be sure to update if and when that happens.