AccelerateED presents final report for 2020-21 school year; local districts offer surveys for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across South Carolina now have options to decide what is best for their students and families when it comes to returning to the classroom in the fall.

The AccelerateED Task Force, which is made up of educators and administrators from around the state, laid out its final recommendations for the 2020-21 school year on Monday.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman led the presentation. “If the virus is running rampant, we’re not going to sacrifice the safety of our children and our teachers, just to say we’re going back to school, we’re going to do it safely,” Spearman said during the event.

Options for the return to school include in-person learning, remote schooling or a hybrid model.

Districts also have options for students and parents who are concerned about returning to the classroom.

“What South Carolinians do now, all of us, in adhering to social distancing, wearing masks, and taking the precautions put forth by the Department of Health and Environmental Control, our friends at DHEC, will be the determining factor as to what school looks like in the fall,” said Spearman.

Teachers will not be required to be tested for COVID-19 or wear face masks; however, the state will provide and encourage masks be worn.

Several school districts in the Lowcountry are offering surveys for parents to help them make plans for the new school year.

The surveys focus on how schedules might be altered for the 2020-21 school year, as well as health and safe precautions.

District officials say students who are medically fragile or who live in homes with at-risk family members and students; and families who may have other considerations that cause concern for returning to a traditional classroom under current conditions surrounding COVID-19.

Berkeley County School District survey – click here

Dorchester District 2 survey – click here

Dorchester District 4 survey – click here

You can view the full plan here and watch Monday’s full press conference below.