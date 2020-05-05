AccelerateED Task Force to meet Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman will lead the second virtual AccelerateED meeting at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Task Force is “charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the fall.”

Three subcommittees- building and student services, instruction, and operations- have been working on reports since the Task Force convened last week. During Wednesday’s meeting, the three groups are expected to present findings to the Task Force.

Following the subcommittee presentations, the group is expected to discuss next steps.

They will meet again on Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

The meeting will be livestreamed at this link.