AccelerateED to discuss final report on school operating procedures during the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A statewide school task force focused on reopening public schools during the coronavirus pandemic will release details of its final report on Monday.

In that report, AccelerateED is recommending a nurse in every school and notes drop off and pick up areas will change.

Lunch procedures will also be modified, and buses will now be at 46 to 50 percent capacity.

The AccelerateED Task Force wants schools to relax learning standards to cut down on mandatory seat time and to use an extra week of school that is being proposed to evaluate students.

However, what learning truly looks like in the fall will depend on the next 45 days.

“If we can get this pandemic under control then there is a strong possibility we can go back to buildings to what children are used to experiencing,” said Patrick Kelly, who is part of the task force.

It is important to note this report is based on conditions at this current time, and measures could be added or taken away over the next few weeks if those conditions change.