AccelerateSC addresses need for statewide broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The AccelerateSC Task Force identified broadband internet access as a major issue in the final report handed to Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday.

The task force hopes the General Assembly invests in connecting residents as the state recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

“$250,000 on the line as it relates to coming up with statewide mapping as to where the holes are and where the needs are relative to broadband,” said Reg Ryberg, AccelerateSC

AccelerateSC is also asking lawmakers to spend $80 million to build the necessary infrastructure to support broadband internet access.