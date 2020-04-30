AccelerateSC Task Force discusses options for reopening restaurants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A lot of options are on the table for businesses to start up again in South Carolina. That could include opening outdoor dining areas at restaurants as early as next week.

“We have got to really train when we get back open because it’s going to be a whole new world out there,” said Lizard’s Thicket CEO, Bobby Williams Jr.

Plans to get things back on track in South Carolina with a main chunk of that discussion being focused on fully opening up restaurants. That could include allowing outdoor seating with a tentative date of May 4th and allowing people back inside around May 18th.

“Is there anything special about that day? Why not the 11th?,” asked South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Governor Henry McMaster in a room full of state leaders as part of his Accelerate SC task force, asked about doing just that sooner rather than later. However, some business leaders said there’s a list of things that need to be done before that can happen.

“We have to have at least a ten days notice,” Williams Jr. said.

But this could be a problem U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said we could be seeing again in the fall, the virus making a comeback. However he claimed there would be more resources readily available.

“The ultimate goal is a vaccine, that’s probably early next year,” said U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

Until then, a room full of state leaders sitting six feet apart continues. So does talk about what’s next for the state.

“The sooner the better but it must be safe,” McMaster said.

When restaurants do open back up there is a whole other battle they could be facing…that’s installing confidence into people to actually come.