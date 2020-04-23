AccelerateSC task force to meet for first time Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor McMaster’s newly appointed AccelerateSC Task Force will meet for the first time on Thursday.

The group will look at best ways to restart and revitalize the state’s economy as we move forward from the coronavirus pandemic.

AccelerateSC is split into four groups: Response, Protection, Governance, and Resources.

These groups include more than two dozen mayors, presidents of institutions of higher learning, business owners and health care professionals.

It will be led by James Burns, a business litigation attorney who served as chief of staff to former Gov. Nikki Haley.

The team has 30 days to collaborate, brainstorm and come up with recommendations for the Governor.