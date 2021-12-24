ACLU announces it will sue South Carolina over ‘illegally gerrymandered’ redistricting maps

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the State of South Carolina over “newly drawn and illegally gerrymandered state House maps,” according to the organization’s Twitter account Friday morning.

“We’ll see them in court,” a tweet reads. “Again.”

The original lawsuit sued the state over “their delayed redistricting process, which largely avoided public input and left electoral districts wildly out of proportion just months before election season.”

“This new lawsuit confirms our worst fears,” a tweet reads. “These new maps dilute the voting strength of Black voters and undermine the political power of communities of color by denying us equal participation in the political process.”

The Twitter thread goes on to state, “Diminishing the voting strength of communities of color violates the Constitution’s promise of equal protection under the law. Voters should pick our politicians. Politicians shouldn’t pick their voters.”

BREAKING: We’re suing the state of South Carolina over their newly drawn and illegally gerrymandered state House maps.



We’ll see them in court. Again. — ACLU (@ACLU) December 24, 2021

The redistricting process occurs every 10 years.

Horry County’s committee has updated its proposed maps after facing concerns from the community. Changes have included having all of the Racepath neighborhood in a district, reverting Nixon Crossroads districts to the 2010 map and proposing shifting districts in Carolina Forest to include minorities.

The Horry County committee will hold its next public meeting on the process at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the Horry County Council chambers.