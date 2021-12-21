Acting U.S. Attorney for SC Rhett DeHart stepping down, former FBI chief of staff takes over

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Acting United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, will step down effective December 26, according to his office. Corey F. Ellis, a former FBI chief of staff and veteran of the U.S. Attorney’s office, has been appointed as Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

DeHart assumed the role on March 1, 2021 after former U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy Jr. resigned.

For over 20 years, DeHart served in the U.S. Attorney’s office. He worked as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District’s Charleston Office from 2001 until he took over as Acting U.S. Attorney, prosecuting hundreds of cases during that period.

A spokesperson for DeHart said that he would be going into private practice.

Ellis most recently served as chief of staff to FBI Director Christopher Wray. Prior to his work at the FBI, he worked as the “acting director for the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, where he was the primary liaison between the attorney general, the deputy attorney general, and all 94 U.S. attorney’s offices.”