ADA: Florence man sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Acting United States Attorney (ADA) for South Carolina, Lance Crick, announced the outcome of a two-day jury trial for Gregory Bernard Gibson (44) of Florence.

Gibson faced charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The jury found him guilty and sentenced him to nearly 22 years in federal prison followed by six years of court ordered supervision (the ADA notes that there is no parole in the federal system).

The case was tried by United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis of Columbia and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren Hummel and Everett McMillian of Florence.

The ADA released a narrative of the case, which detailed the events leading up to the arrest.

According to the narrative, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Proactive Community Enforcement (PACE) Team conducted a traffic stop on Gibson’s car in July of 2018.

During the stop, officers “immediately smelled the odor of marihuana” and searched the car.

Officers discovered what they described as “a mobile drug distribution center” consisting of a loaded .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol and a backpack “containing distribution quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana,” a “cutting agent” (mixed with drugs to increase the volume that the customer thinks they are buying), several plastic baggies, and a digital scale “containing cocaine and marijuana residue.” They also found “a large piece of crack cocaine and 300 tablets of methamphetamine.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) assisted with the case.

The ADA explained that this case fell under the umbrella of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is “an evidence based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime” by “[identifying] the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and [developing] comprehensive solutions to address them.”