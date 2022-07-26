COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The former leader of a legal nonprofit organization in Charleston was sworn in Tuesday as the United States District Attorney for the District of South Carolina.

Adair Ford Boroughs will head the office, which “prosecutes federal crimes affecting the district, including narcotics and firearms cases, gang violence, human trafficking, white-collar crime, securities fraud, public corruption, terrorism, and civil rights violations,” and “defends the United States in civil cases and collects debts owed to the United States.”

Her team will consist of 61 Assistant U.S. Attorneys, 75 support staff, and 13 contract support staff .

Boroughs, who started out in the Tax Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in 2007, said that she is “incredibly excited and honored to return to the Department of Justice.”

She was sworn in at a Charleston federal courthouse by U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel, for whom she clerked earlier in her career. During that time, she worked on “a number of high-profile cases including United States v. Dylan Roof, where the defendant was convicted of killing nine Black parishioners during a prayer meeting at the historic Charleston Emanuel AME church.”

Boroughs’ past legal experience also includes time as the Executive Director and a founding partner of the nonprofit Charleston Legal Access, and most recently, as a partner at Boroughs Bryant LLC.

Prior to getting her law degree at Stanford Law School, Boroughs was a math teacher in South Carolina public high schools.