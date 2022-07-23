COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed former congressional candidate and Columbia lawyer Adair Ford Boroughs to become the top federal prosecutor for South Carolina.

News outlets report the Senate approved her nomination by a voice vote Thursday to the state’s U.S. attorney seat.

President Joe Biden nominated Ford Boroughs for the position in June.

Ford Boroughs’ nomination was quickly advanced by a Senate panel on July 14.

With her confirmation, the Barnwell County native becomes the second woman to lead the office in South Carolina. Sherri Lydon served from 2018 to 2019.