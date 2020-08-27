Additional Greek houses at UofSC quarantine after several new coronavirus cases

The Horseshoe on the campus of the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., is seen on on Jan. 25, 2014. For years, South Carolina’s capital was known mainly to visitors as the seat of state government and the home of the University of South Carolina. But in recent years the area’s varied attractions have been marketed as part of tourism campaign that the area is “Famously Hot.” An estimated 1 million visitors a year now visit the area. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Three additional Greek Village houses at the University of South Carolina have been quarantined after university officials say several residents tested positive for coronavirus.

The students residing in those homes will remain in quarantine for up to 14 days, according to a USC press release. Students who test positive are relocated to isolation or have the option to return home.

We previously reported that on Monday, two other sorority houses were placed into quarantine after three or more residents tested positive. In all cases, students were either asymptomatic or experiencing very minor COVID-19 symptoms prior to their tests and none require hospitalization, university officials said.

The university’s decisions regarding quarantine are made in consultation with SC Department of Health and Environmental Control and are designed to reduce the risk of spread into the community.