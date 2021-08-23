AFL-CIO announces first female president

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has elected Liz Shuler as the first female president to lead the organization after the sudden passing of President Richard L. Trumka.

Fred Redmond, International Vice President of the United Steelworkers, was elected by the Executive Council to succeed Shuler as Secretary-Treasurer; Redmond is the first African American to be elected to hold the number two office.

Tefere Gebre will continue to lead as Executive Vice President.

“President Shuler is a visionary and is very proud to serve under her leadership,” says President Charles Brave, Jr. “This is exciting news to have Fred Redmond serve as Secretary-Treasurer”.

According to AFL-CIO, this is the most diverse team of officers to lead the organization.