After 23 years, SC is no longer in top 10 states for women killed by domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – For the first time in 23 years, South Carolina is no longer among the top 10 states for women being killed from domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and officials with the Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown counties say hardships stemming from the pandemic have resulted in an uptick of victims of domestic violence.

Representative Heather Ammons Crawford took to Facebook to share her efforts in reducing domestic violence in the state. She said building a women’s shelter in Horry County is one of her top priorities.

Earlier this year, the House passed $1.5 million to build a shelter. However, the complete passing of the funds was delayed because of COVID-19.

“The Family Justice Center appreciates any representative or senator who will put domestic violence front and center,” Joan Meacham, chairperson of the board of directors at the Family Justice Center said.

The center serves both Georgetown and Horry County, but it only has one shelter in Georgetown. Meacham explained how there wasn’t an increase of domestic violence cases during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

“It has really placed a lot of stress on a family,” Meacham said. “We did see our biggest increase in the past month, so, I think as this COVID continues domestic violence numbers across the nation will continue to increase,” she explained.

Since the pandemic, the shelter has housed some victims in hotels because the shelter is operating at a low capacity. Therapy sessions have also transitioned to online.

A large portion of the hundreds of victims seen at the shelter travel from Horry County. In 2019, 65% of victims were women of Horry County.

Meacham also said the shelter in Georgetown is quite small which is the more reason she’s grateful state leaders are advocating for expansion. She said signs of domestic violence aren’t always physical.

“If there are threats made; if a partner tries to force someone to drink alcohol with them; if they blame a person – there are many factors other than a physical abuse that involves domestic violence,” Meacham explained.

Although there has been some improvement in South Carolina, Meacham said there’s still a lot of work to be done considering the days among the pandemic seem to be growing longer.

For those experiencing domestic violence, the Family Justice Center has a 24/7 hotline: (844) 208-0161.