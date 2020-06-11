After Tuesday’s election, many S.C. voters are in favor of party registration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – After more than 700,000 voters turned out at the polls Tuesday, the two advisory questions on the Republican ballot allowed officials to determine how they will move forward.

Based on the advisory questions, many voters are in favor of party registration.

Senator Rex Rice said, “We ran into situations where the republicans were talking about getting involved in influencing the democratic primary and I think at the time people realized it needed to be dealt with.”

The threat of interference in the presidential primary this year sparked concern on both sides of the aisle at the State House.

Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers filed bills to change the current law that does not require a voter to register by political party.

“We have platforms. The Republican party has a platform, the Democratic party has a platform. It’s important to know that the person you’re voting for or fighting for identifies with that platform,” said Rice.

The state Republican party echoed those sentiments posing the question on the June primary asking, “Do you support giving voters the right to register to vote with the political party of their choice?”

Drew McKissick, SC GOP Chair, said “They want the option, they want the right to affiliate with our party.”

Results show that 86% of voters in the Republican primary said yes. Public opinion that will help both the political party and lawmakers move forward in trying to bring about a change.

“We’ll be using the results on a house district, senate district basis. In terms of pulling the numbers to see what the support is in various House and Senate members districts,” said McKissick.

Several bills were filed in the 2020 legislative session to address registration by party including one that required voters to disclose their affiliation for a primary but not the general election.

It is very unlikely that South Carolina lawmakers will be able to continue discussions on bills already filed related to party registration before the end of the year, because of looming issues like COVID-19 and the budget that lawmakers still have to deal with before 2020 ends.