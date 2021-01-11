AG Alan Wilson to discuss 2020 Human Trafficking report on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to announce the 2020 Human Trafficking annual report.

The report lays out how the state is working to combat human trafficking, the number of reports to the national human trafficking hotline, and the top five countries for reported human trafficking.

Wilson will hold a press conference to discuss the report on Monday along with representatives from state agencies who will speak about what their organizations are doing to raise awareness and help victims.

That press conference will happened at 10:00 a.m. and will be streamed live at counton2.com.