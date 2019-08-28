AG: SC human trafficking laws among toughest in the country

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson said South Carolina has some of the toughest human trafficking laws in the country.

The state’s Human Trafficking Task Force held its quarterly meeting Tuesday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

They say the most important thing right now is education the pubic on awareness of human trafficking, which Wilson said is a $150 billion industry.

“The more people know about human trafficking and the threat that it poses to our community and our state, the better of we will be at combating it and the more efficient we will be at combatting it, and prosecuting it, and investigating it,” he said.

One in seven runaways is a victim of human trafficking. 86-percent of victims come from foster care.