COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Tuesday that the state’s price gouging law is now in effect after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Idalia.

Per South Carolina law, it is unlawful to “rent or sell or offer to rent or sell a commodity at an unconscionable price” during times of disaster. The price gouging law remains in effect until the state of emergency expires or is terminated.

“With the possibility that Hurricane Idalia could hit South Carolina after making landfall in Florida, we all need to be prepared,” Wilson said. “We can expect normal price increases, and those are not considered price gouging under our law. But we may see businesses and individuals looking to unfairly take advantage of the situation through price gouging of food, gasoline, lodging, and other commodities as defined by the statute. By our law, that’s a criminal violation and an unfair trade practice.”

Violators can be charged for excessive pricing, a misdemeanor offense punishable by a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail.

Wilson’s office said that normal changes in the prices of goods and services based on supply and demand are not considered price gouging.

If you see or experience what you believe to be price gouging, the attorney general’s office recommends you take the following steps to report it:

Note the time, place, address, and name of the gas station or business

Note the price you paid

Note any prices nearby and get the same information on those stations or businesses

Take pictures that identify the business, along with the price

Provide your name and contact information

Information should be emailed to the AG’s Office at pricegouging@scag.gov or submitted at www.scag.gov. You can also report violations by calling 803-737-3953.