AG Wilson: McMaster’s order to limit groupings of three or more doesn’t mean you’ll be arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ve probably heard about Governor McMaster’s order not to be in groups of three or more. But what exactly does that mean legally?

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said some media outlets reported that Gov. McMaster’s order meant people in groups of three or more could be arrested.

AG Wilson said that is not the purpose of Governor McMaster’s order and said some people were led to believe that if they had a group of three or more they would have to leave a child or someone at home to even go to the grocery store.

Wilson said that is also not the case.

He has issued an Attorney General opinion to the State Law Enforcement Division that asks everyone to simply use common sense.

“We would ask law enforcement to temper their enforcement of these laws against the constitutional rights people have to assemble to worship, and also against the intentions of state leaders like the governor,” he said. “We just want people to exercise common sense, good judgment, and be prudent both in how they apply the law and how they live under the law.”

These are the tools that officials are using to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus without issuing a mandatory stay at home or shelter at home order.

If you need to get food for your family, and you are in a group of three or more, don’t be in fear of being arrested.